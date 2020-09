Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 22:25 Hits: 1

President Xi Jinping's pledge that China will achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 is the most significant climate policy move for years and, if achieved, could curb likely global warming by 0.2-0.3 Celsius this century, researchers said.

