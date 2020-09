Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 20:57 Hits: 2

The coronavirus pandemic has cast the United States as a laggard rather than a leader on public health. By other measures, too, the U.S. has slipped.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0923/We-re-No.-28-Behind-the-US-slide-in-global-rankings?icid=rss