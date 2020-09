Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 04:26 Hits: 2

Yoshihide Suga says it is time to mend frayed ties in call with South Korea's president Moon Jae-in.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/9/24/japan-and-s-korea-need-to-repair-ties-co-operate-on-n-korea-pm