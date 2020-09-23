Surreal scenes from SCOTUS as Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives for the last time

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 23:30 Hits: 2

Thousands gathered outside the Supreme Court as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned for her last visit on Wednesday, including more than 100 of her former clerks. Justice Ginsburg passed away on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 after serving 27 years as a Supreme Court justice. The news shook individuals nationwide who struggled to process the loss of this trailblazing feminist icon known for her “notorious” blunt personality.

Justice Ginsburg was honored in a private ceremony attended by other justices. The ceremony was followed by a public viewing during which her former clerks said they would not leave the casket, CNN reported. About 120 clerks from her days at the appellate court as well as the Supreme Court were in attendance; some served as honorary pallbearers while others lined up on the court’s grand marble steps.

According to The New York Times, Ginsburg’s coffin now rests on a catafalque (a decorated wooden frame on which the coffin of a distinguished person rests) on loan from Congress. It’s the same catafalque that once held President Abraham Lincoln’s remains. Justice Ginsburg will lie in state at the Capitol on Friday and is expected to be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court. The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court.

People, including clerks, wait for the casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to arrive at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. People, including clerks, wait for the casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to arrive at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

The casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Supreme Court. The casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt speaks during a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt speaks during a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court.

Lines across the Supreme Court and its massive plaza continued to grow Wednesday as mourners gathered with signs and other mementos celebrating Justice Ginsburg.

People of all ages could be seen holding signs reading: “Rest in Power,” “It’s up to us now,” and my favorite: “For when she haunts you.” This last poster included the Ghostbusters’ phone number.

Members of the media and others watch as the flag-draped casket of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Supreme Court. Members of the media and others watch as the flag-draped casket of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Supreme Court.

People wait in line to view the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court. People wait in line to view the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court.

A mourner holding a sign that reads: "Not all superheroes wear capes; some wore neck collars.” A mourner holding a sign that reads: "Not all superheroes wear capes; some wore neck collars.”

Members of the public wearing "Notorious RBG" T-shirts walk past the casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. Members of the public wearing "Notorious RBG" T-shirts walk past the casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

People pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. People pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mourners gather outside of the U.S. Supreme Court where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose. Mourners gather outside of the U.S. Supreme Court where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose.

Lucille Wilson, 3, wears a RBG collar while waiting in line to view the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lucille Wilson, 3, wears a RBG collar while waiting in line to view the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Nicknamed “The Notorious RBG,” Justice Ginsburg affected the lives of not only those she worked with but others across the country.

“The impact she’s had on my wife and my daughters, there’s just no way to envision what their lives would be like without the work of Justice Ginsburg,” Doug Smith told The Washington Post. Smith and his daughter spent the night on the street waiting for the ceremony. “I could not not be here. I had to come down and pay my respects.”

A mourner wears a crown honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the U.S. Supreme Court. A mourner wears a crown honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the U.S. Supreme Court.

"To be born into a world that does not see you," Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt says of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, "and despite this, to be able to see beyond the world you are in, to imagine that something can be different—that is the job of a prophet." https://t.co/NnighCEWGtpic.twitter.com/arUoP7xpZh September 23, 2020

But of course, while the country mourns Justice Ginsburg and hopes to honor her death, not everyone is willing to do so. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz objected to language used in a ceremonial resolution honoring Justice Ginsburg, which resulted in the failure of a resolution in the Senate on Tuesday. Cruz objected to respecting Ginsburg’s dying wish that a successor not be chosen until after the presidential inauguration in 2021. He called the language "partisan,” adding that “under the Constitution, members of the judiciary do not appoint their own successors."

Somber moment as #RBG arrives at the Supreme Court for the final time. https://t.co/WYd7AXHgEfpic.twitter.com/9eu7qdLYAK September 23, 2020

During her time on the bench, Justice Ginsburg established a reputation for making key decisions on cases dealing with abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, and immigration, among numerous others. Known for writing strong dissents on these issues when the Court ruled in the other direction, one of her last Supreme Court votes ensured that gay, bisexual, and transgender workers be protected under civil rights law.

"It makes absolute sense that Justice Ginsburg has become an idol for younger generations," Justice Elena Kagan said at the New York Bar Association in 2014. "Her impact on America and American law has been extraordinary."

But while the country mourns this heavy loss, our work will not stop. We must continue to fight against Trump and his administration in honor of The Notorious RBG.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1979969