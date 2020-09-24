Protests in Louisville grow after no officers held accountable in Breonna Taylor's murder

Category: World Hits: 1
The announcement on Wednesday, after more than six months, that only one of the three officers involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor would receive a charge was disappointing. When it became clear that not only was that charge minimal (endangerment), but that it did not relate to the actual killing of Ms. Taylor but the fact that one officer shot so wildly that his bullets missed Taylor and hit other apartments, depression and anger set in.
Within moments of the announcement, protesters began marching. Very organized, and very peacefully, people went to the streets.
According to the Louisville police, both are in stable condition, their injuries aren’t life threatening, and “It is unclear if the shooting was directly related to the protests.”
The reaction to hearing that the one officer charged with a sideshow prosecution was being bonded out for far less than protesters are, let alone someone involved in the shooting death of an innocent citizen, was captured here.
Then videos began surfacing of a parked U-HAUL van where people began handing out signs that many in the news media and right-wing media described as “shields.”
Both sides have begun creating conspiracies that this is proof of something nefarious, but these are literally just signs. There are no chains or brass knuckles here. Organizing for protests after being told that your state was settling in for a state of emergency doesn’t take a mastermind. Everybody observing understood that Louisville officials knew this lame indictment was going to lead to protests because of how unjust it is. There’s nothing nefarious about having signs.
While there is a huge swath of our country that is tired of being reminded that the injustices in our country fall along racial lines, there are more people who are tired of being the subject of these life or death injustices.
Of course the “very good people on both sides” crew, while worrying about the terrorism of “signs,” haven’t said much about footage like this.
Bad words aren’t the same as a bunch of white nationalist gun-carrying terrorists. One is a part of protesting injustice, the other is about enforcing injustice.
Here you can watch police officers attack people who happen to be standing around.
Other strange occurrences not being covered by right-wingers.
Oh, right.
Stay safe everyone.
