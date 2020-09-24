Protests in Louisville grow after no officers held accountable in Breonna Taylor's murder

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 02:44 Hits: 1

The announcement on Wednesday, after more than six months, that only one of the three officers involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor would receive a charge was disappointing. When it became clear that not only was that charge minimal (endangerment), but that it did not relate to the actual killing of Ms. Taylor but the fact that one officer shot so wildly that his bullets missed Taylor and hit other apartments, depression and anger set in.

Within moments of the announcement, protesters began marching. Very organized, and very peacefully, people went to the streets.

The reaction to hearing that the one officer charged with a sideshow prosecution was being bonded out for far less than protesters are, let alone someone involved in the shooting death of an innocent citizen, was captured here.

Here’s how the crowd reacted after hearing these are the only charges brought today + the bond amount. People are angry, sad: pic.twitter.com/xbOy1Asvdh September 23, 2020

Then videos began surfacing of a parked U-HAUL van where people began handing out signs that many in the news media and right-wing media described as “shields.”

More of the Uhaul riot shield transport. May be more efficient than the Black Lives Matter Snack Van, higher capacity & fewer windows at risk of being smashed #Louisville#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/3RX8PNDy1b September 23, 2020

Both sides have begun creating conspiracies that this is proof of something nefarious, but these are literally just signs. There are no chains or brass knuckles here. Organizing for protests after being told that your state was settling in for a state of emergency doesn’t take a mastermind. Everybody observing understood that Louisville officials knew this lame indictment was going to lead to protests because of how unjust it is. There’s nothing nefarious about having signs.

First standoff between police and protesters. pic.twitter.com/zkz6Xydg8Q September 23, 2020

While there is a huge swath of our country that is tired of being reminded that the injustices in our country fall along racial lines, there are more people who are tired of being the subject of these life or death injustices.

A woman implores the protesters to keep going. They’ve already been marching for an hour and a half, and show no signs of stopping #Louisville#BreonnaTaylorpic.twitter.com/5WdjinpwVs September 23, 2020

Of course the “very good people on both sides” crew, while worrying about the terrorism of “signs,” haven’t said much about footage like this.

A militia group marches up 7th St. in downtown Louisville. They wouldn’t identify their group, but I know I’ve seen some here before. #BreonnaTaylor#Louisville@WDRBNewspic.twitter.com/1Og09rdL38 September 23, 2020

Bad words aren’t the same as a bunch of white nationalist gun-carrying terrorists. One is a part of protesting injustice, the other is about enforcing injustice.

The people of Louisville have taken to the streets. pic.twitter.com/jPDwjcqdLX September 23, 2020

Here you can watch police officers attack people who happen to be standing around.

Amatör eğlendirir bunlar ama tansiyon yükseliyor gidişattan memnunum :) #Louisvillepic.twitter.com/l56BYSJ8kQ September 23, 2020

Other strange occurrences not being covered by right-wingers.

dOnald tRump’s Boogaloo thugs terrorizing folks in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/rJZinxVPpY September 23, 2020

Oh, right.

The National Guard is on standby in Louisville as the city braces for severe unrest in the wake of the Breonna Taylor announcement #Louisville#BreonnaTaylorpic.twitter.com/roViaqE6Lt September 23, 2020

Stay safe everyone.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1980058