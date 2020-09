Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:21 Hits: 2

At least 380 whales have died in a mass stranding in southern Australia, officials said Wednesday, as hopes faded of saving more than a few dozen of the creatures still trapped on the beach.

