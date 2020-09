Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:41 Hits: 0

Could human hair be the secret to cleaning up the world's seas and oceans? A group of French hairdressers are using rolls of discarded human hair to soak up oil in Mediterranean ports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200923-in-france-salons-send-human-hair-to-help-clean-up-polluted-water