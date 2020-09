Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 19:24 Hits: 5

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200923-us-officer-charged-over-breonna-taylor-shooting-but-not-for-her-death