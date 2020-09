Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:47 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sixteen months after elections, Belgium may finally have a new government as King Philippe on Wednesday tasked the caretaker finance minister and the leader of the Francophone Socialist Party with forming a ruling coalition.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/24/belgian-king-names-two-to-form-government---16-months-after-election