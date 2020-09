Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:48 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 13,072 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours on Wednesday, the daily tally standing above the 13,000 threshold for the third time in six days.

