NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 51.6 million people worldwide have been affected by floods, droughts or storms and COVID-19, showed the news analysis published Wednesday by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/24/at-least-516-mln-people-doubly-hit-by-climate-related-disasters-covid-19-ifrc-analysis