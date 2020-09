Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:52 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Wednesday that a majority of Americans remain susceptible to COVID-19.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/24/health-official-says-majority-of-americans-quotremain-susceptiblequot-to-covid-19