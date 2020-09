Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 19:22 Hits: 7

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany added the French regions of Centre-Val de Loire, Brittany and Normandy as well as the metropolitan region centred on the Portuguese capital Lisbon to the list of destinations to which it warned against travel.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/24/germany-warns-against-travel-to-three-further-french-regions-lisbon