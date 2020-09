Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:45 Hits: 0

Belarus President Lukashenko was sworn in during an unannounced ceremony after weeks of mass protests. Critics say the secrecy of the event was “telling” and his election has been denounced by regional and opposition leaders as illegitimate.

