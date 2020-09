Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:55 Hits: 2

In a rare moment of agreement, the U.S. House passed a stopgap funding bill to keep federal agencies up and running into December. The bill gives President Trump a win on agriculture subsidies and Democrats funding for COVID-related food aid.

