Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:59 Hits: 3

In Rajasthan, India, early marriage persists despite having been outlawed more than a decade ago. But a girls’ soccer initiative has helped child brides gain the confidence to fight for their rights and overcome community pressure to pursue their own goals.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2020/0923/Tackling-gender-inequality-through-soccer-in-India?icid=rss