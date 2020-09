Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 16:11 Hits: 2

The U.S. Treasury has announced sanctions against people and entities with links to the Kremlin-connected organizer and financier of the so-called Russian troll factory behind suspected assaults on U.S. and other foreign elections.

