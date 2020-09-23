Republicans are pushing to get a new Supreme Court justice confirmed just days before the elections

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

Republicans are in such a desperate, fearful race to confirm a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that they literally can’t wait for her to be buried before they get things rolling. Ginsburg’s casket arrived at the Supreme Court Wednesday morning, where she will lie in repose. Meanwhile, Republicans were working out a timeline to get a right-wing extremist confirmed in the next 40 days or so.

This Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. On Saturday, Donald Trump plans to announce his pick for her seat, likely Amy Coney Barrett. Election Day is Nov. 3. The Senate vote could be Oct. 29, the Thursday before.

The last nominee to be confirmed as quickly as Republicans are planning was Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who faced no opposition. This time there will be fierce opposition, but Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell aren’t going to let that stand in their way. Trump needs his own personal Supreme Court to try to steal this election for him and to strike down the Affordable Care Act a week later.

Republicans have even refused to honor Ginsburg’s memory if it includes any reference to her dying wish. Sen. Ted Cruz blocked a resolution honoring Ginsburg because it included Ginsburg’s deathbed statement to her family: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Republicans want to get this done before Trump can lose and some lame duck Republican senators can have second thoughts about pushing this through, and they’re hoping that confirming an anti-abortion extremist will motivate their base. The 2018 example suggests it won’t work out like they’re hoping and that Democrats will instead be energized, but this is what they have to distract from Trump’s COVID-19 failures, so they’re all in.

Democrats are vowing to put up the best fight they can, though with Senate Republicans falling in line—with, for instance, Mitt Romney saying the Senate should move ahead with a vote on a nominee from someone he voted to convict of abuse of power—Democrats have limited options. If ever there was a time to get creative and get bold, though, this is it.

