US: COVID-19 Has Killed More People Than Last 5 Wars

With 205,799 deaths from COVID-19 so far, the death toll in the United States exceeds the number of deaths caused by the last five wars in which the country has fought.

The pandemic has killed more people than the Vietnam war (1955-1975), the Korean war (1950-1953), Iraq (2003- 2011), Afghanistan (2001-present), and the Gulf war (1990-1991).

These five conflicts claimed 86,658 lives, although Vietnam was the bloodiest with 47,434 deaths, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The current death toll from COVID-19 is also nearly double the number of U.S. soldiers who died during World War I (1914-1918), in which 116,516 people died.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, U.S. President Donald Trump has continued to minimize the COVID-19 disease.

Just before the pandemic claimed 200,000 deaths, for example, he stated that the virus "does not affect practically anyone" under 18 years old. His claim, however, is not supported by epidemiological data.

The United States is the country with the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, ahead of Brazil (137,272), India (88,935), and Mexico (73,697).

Inside the U.S. territory, the states with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths are New York (33,184), New Jersey (16,194), Texas (15,361), and California (15,208).

