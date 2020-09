Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:25 Hits: 6

France will order bars and restaurants shut in Marseille and restrict their opening hours in other cities including Paris as part of efforts to stem a continuing rise in the daily number of infections, Health Minister Olivier Véran announced on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200923-covid-19-france-to-shut-bars-and-restaurants-in-hard-hit-marseille