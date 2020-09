Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:37 Hits: 7

ABUJA (Reuters) - At least 28 people were killed on Wednesday when a gas tanker exploded in the central Nigerian state of Kogi and started a blaze, a road safety agency official said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/24/nigerian-gas-tanker-explosion-kills-at-least-28