Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 17:27 Hits: 4

While more than half of California’s forests fall under federal management, the U.S. Forest Service consistently spends fewer dollars than the state in managing those lands to reduce wildfire risks, a Reuters data analysis reveals.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/california-outpaced-trump-s-forest-service-in-wildfire-13139650