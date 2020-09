Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:02 Hits: 4

A grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday (Sep 23) voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, a judge said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kentucky-jury-indicts-police-officers-breonna-taylor-shooting-13139510