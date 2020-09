Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:22 Hits: 4

California will ban the sale of new gasoline powered passenger cars and trucks starting in 2035 in a dramatic move to shift to electric vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday (Sep 23).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/california-to-ban-sale-of-new-gasoline-powered-passenger-13139986