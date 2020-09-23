Employers Are Spying on Remote Workers in Their Homes - As the Covid-19 pandemic has forced more people to work from home, employers have begun using digital surveillance technology to increase control and maintain productivity.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:28 Hits: 2

The future of work is here, ushered in by a global pandemic. But is it turning employment into a Workers’ Paradise of working at home? Or more of a Big Brother panopticon?

Disturbing increases in use of digital surveillance technologies by employers to monitor their remote workers is raising alarm bells. With the number of remote workers surging as a result of the pandemic—42% of U.S. workers are now doing their jobs from their kitchens, living rooms and home offices—a number of employers have begun requiring their workers to download spying software to their laptops and smartphones. The goal is for businesses to monitor what their remote employees do all day, and to track job performance and productivity and reduce so-called “cyber-slacking.”

Business software products from Hubstaff, which tracks a worker’s mouse movements, keyboard strokes, webpages visited, email, file transfers and applications used, are surging in sales. So are sales for TSheets, which workers download to their smartphones so that employers can track their location. Another product, called Time Doctor, downloads videos of employees’ screens and uses a computer's webcam, which can take a picture of the employee every 10 minutes. As one worker who was subjected to Time Doctor toldNPR, “If you're idle for a few minutes, if you go to the bathroom or to the kitchen, a pop-up comes up and says, 'You have 60 seconds to start working again or we're going to pause your time.’”

Another system, InterGuard, can be secretly installed on workers’ computers. As the Washington Postnotes, it “creates a minute-by-minute timeline of every app and website they view, categorizing each as ‘productive’ or ‘unproductive’ and ranking workers by their ‘productivity score.’” Other employers are using a lower tech approach, requiring workers to stay on a teleconference like Zoom all day so they can be continually watched.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, one surveillance company, Awareness Technologies, Inc., says it has seen its sales triple. Executives at Hubstaff and Teramind also say demand for their companies’ monitoring products have tripled. One website showing “Employee Monitoring Software in the USA” lists nearly 70 companies with products for sale.

Outdated laws keep it legal

Online surveillance of employees may seem invasive and creepy, but it is a legal practice in the United States. Individual state laws vary over whether companies must inform workers that they're using tracking software, but in reality “when you’re on your office computer, you have no privacy at all,” Lewis Maltby, president of the National Workrights Institute, toldCNBC. “Anything and everything you do is probably monitored by your boss.”

Current laws are vastly outdated, as they are based on the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986, when the primary form of electronic communication was the telephone. That was a distant time when desktop computers were first becoming popular, and smart phones were not yet a glint in Steve Jobs’ eye.

And now, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, companies such as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Salesforce have developed intrusive applications that enable companies to continuously track the health status of their employees. Often they include a system for tracking contacts between employees within an office, and a mobile app for collecting information about their health status. A number of large U.S. employers, including Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and Starbucks, are taking the temperatures of their employees before they are allowed to work. Certainly, employers have a legitimate need to collect the necessary data to safeguard their workplaces, especially in response to a pandemic. But what is the appropriate level of “health intrusion”? How voluntary is the participation of workers, and who gets to decide?

The reality of this constant Big Brother digital spying in people’s homes is that dozens of remote workers are starting to complain that they feel burned out by this pressure. A recent Fishbowl survey of major companies’ employees found that three-quarters of those polled were opposed to using an app or device that allows their company to trace their contacts with colleagues. Yet many fear they will be branded as troublemakers or lose their jobs if they speak out. And since remote workers hardly see each other—and increasingly may not even know many of their coworkers—these factors will make labor organizing and collective worker empowerment increasingly challenging.

U.S. labor unions have been slow to advocate for updating these outdated laws. One union, the United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers of America, has been working to blunt the worst of the abuses. Labor-friendly media have been missing this story as well. Not only should unions advocate to update the laws and limit digital spying, but why not also demand that home-based workers be compensated by employers for use of their house, utilities and the internet? And that the employer remains responsible to provide equipment and a safe workplace, even in the home?

Remote workforce growth—the new normal?

As the number of remote workers rises, concerns are growing among labor advocates that this is quickly becoming the "new normal." One survey found that 74% of companies intend to keep some proportion of their workforce on a permanent remote status, with nearly a quarter of respondents saying they will move at least 20% of their on-site employees to permanent remote status. Google, whose parent company is Alphabet, recently announced it will keep its 200,000 full-time and contract employees home until at least July 2021, and Mark Zuckerberg predicts half of Facebook employees will work from home over the next decade. HUB International, a global insurance brokerage, has shifted 90% of its 12,000-plus employees to remote status. Teleperformance, the world’s largest call-center company, estimates that nearly 155,000 of its employees—almost half its global workforce—will not return to a physical worksite. A survey of firms bythe Survey of Business Uncertainty found that the share of working days spent at home is expected to increase fourfold from a pre-Covid-19 level of 5 percent to 20%. Post-pandemic, many employees will work from home one to three days a week, and come into the office the rest of the time.

But not all at-home workers are created equal. Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom says “This is generating a time bomb for inequality.” More educated, higher-earning employees are far more likely to work from home, continuing to get paid and advance their careers. But many others are unable to work from home, often because they lack suitable space or fast, affordable internet connections, and they are being left behind. “They face bleak prospects if their skills and work experience erode during an extended shutdown and beyond,” says Bloom.

The future of work has become more uncertain than ever. In this “brave new world,” labor unions and advocates must ensure that the pandemic is not misused by businesses as an excuse to worsen conditions for employees who work out of the office. It is easy to imagine how the lines between ‘remote’ work and ‘platform’ work could blur, leading to more ‘Uberization’ as work devolves into ‘independent’ contracts, bogus self-employment and ‘pay-by-project’ arrangements that can be easily outsourced to remote (and lower cost) destinations.

Worker advocates must push for a strong and modern legal data protection framework. And that should include an effective enforcement system against privacy abuse that creates a disincentive against illegal spying behavior. Remote work should not become a downward slide toward a Big Brother panopticon that penetrates into society ever more deeply, including into our homes.



Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/digital-surveillance-remote-workers-home-covid-pandemic-employers-control