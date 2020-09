Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:29 Hits: 3

In the power grab to fill the Supreme Court seat announced the same evening as the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mitch McConnell didn’t do anything new. The GOP has a…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/the-gop-reshaped-american-democracy-to-hold-onto-power-can-the-democrats-do-the-same-thing-to-save-it/