Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:46 Hits: 3

John Heilemann, the national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, explained how President Donald Trump has already laid out his “roadmap” to cheat in plain sight for the upcoming…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/trump-already-laid-out-the-roadmap-to-cheat-in-the-upcoming-election-analyst/