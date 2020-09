Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:51 Hits: 3

Surprising virtually nobody, the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, plan on capitalizing on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, by being utter hypocrites. It isn’t…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/coward-trends-as-republicans-snivel-their-answers-about-supreme-court/