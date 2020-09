Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 09:58 Hits: 2

Millions of India's migrant workers have faced severe hardships since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As they look to return to their old jobs, they're confronted with the grim reality of the nation's economy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/migrant-workers-in-india-struggle-to-shake-off-coronavirus-disruption/a-55025379?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf