Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 10:48 Hits: 1

A plan to fix migration polices with a system of "mandatory solidarity" by all states is likely to face heavy debate. New proposals include tougher border checks and new rules on deportation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-plans-tougher-controls-in-migration-policy-overhaul/a-55024569?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf