Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 10:56 Hits: 3

In another Balkan historical dispute, Sofia has asked its fellow EU members to stop North Macedonia's accession bid. Sofia wants its neighbor to admit to sharing a common history with Bulgaria.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bulgaria-asks-eu-to-stop-fake-macedonian-identity/a-55020781?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf