Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:38 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris's Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call suggesting a bomb had been placed there, a police source said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/23/eiffel-tower-evacuated-after-bomb-threat---police-source