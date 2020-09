Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:13 Hits: 2

Germany's health minister on Wednesday urged users of a smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections to upload positive test results into the system, so that others at risk get a timely warning.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/upload-your-covid-19-test-results-german-app-users-urged-13138858