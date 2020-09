Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:30 Hits: 3

BEIJING: Beijing on Wednesday (Sep 23) hit back at a US move to ban imports from China's northwestern Xinjiang region over claims of forced labour, bemoaning a "fabricated lie" it says is intended to hurt Chinese business. The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favour ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-us-ban-xinjiang-imports-beijing-foreign-ministry-13138896