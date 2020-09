Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 08:46 Hits: 2

For Xi Jinping, the COVID-19 pandemic – which has preoccupied the world’s governments for months – seemed like an ideal opportunity to make quick progress on his expansionist agenda. But by provoking India, he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

