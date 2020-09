Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 09:41 Hits: 2

Although the European Union already has a lot on its hands as it confronts a new wave of COVID-19 infections and seeks to position itself for a sustainable recovery, it must not ignore another crisis looming on the horizon. The bloc is rapidly and inexcusably falling behind China and America in the digital transition.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/europe-digital-economy-5g-ai-falling-behind-by-carl-bildt-2020-09