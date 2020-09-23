Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The price of a Supreme Court seat is yet to be paid

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:21 Hits: 3

Ron Brownstein/CNN:

But if Democrats can build a sustainable political majority from the growing groups that now lean toward them -- younger generations, people of color and college-educated Whites, all of them centered in major metropolitan areas -- it seems unlikely those groups will quiescently accept existing rules that allow a preponderantly White, Christian and non-urban minority to block their agenda.

The closer Republicans get to losing power, the more unabashedly they abuse power, which is why they should lose power.

Before we get to the SCOTUS fight, some important pandemic observations.

“If you actually recognize the horrific toll this is taking,” one history professor told BuzzFeed News, “then you’re acknowledging the weight of the problem and the failure of the response.” https://t.co/rEV5AJeJMe

Greg Sargent/WaPo:

The hidden reason Trump’s ‘October surprise’ will likely fail The public debate over Trump’s vaccine strategy has typically focused on his efforts to corrupt the vaccine approval process and the ways this will backfire by making it less likely that voters will believe him if he does go through with such an announcement. But there’s a more fundamental reason this will likely fail for Trump. It’s this: Whenever a vaccine is introduced, a long and complex process will follow that will require sustained, engaged, non-megalomaniacal presidential leadership, all conducted in the national interest, a concept Trump cannot begin to fathom. In short, even if Trump were to get public credit for an imminent vaccine, it’s likely the public would not trust him to manage what comes next.

Parenthetically, the SCOTUS fight makes the public not trust anything Republicans say.

Amid a historic pandemic and economic downturn, the Trump Admin is seeking to overturn the #AffordableCareAct, potentially causing millions to lose health insurance. How much attention will this get in the debates? It could come up in the context of SCOTUS, COVID or the economy https://t.co/aE8xdGjTVz September 22, 2020

Erin Banco/Daily Beast:

Fauci on Trump’s Vaccine Boasts: No One’s Seen the Data In an interview with The Daily Beast, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert says he’s worried about the lack of trust in a potential vaccine. In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has boasted about his administration’s efforts to produce a safe COVID-19 vaccine while simultaneously declaring that the distribution of that vaccine to the American public would happen “very soon.” But Trump has not seen the vaccine data. In fact, no one in the administration has seen it. In an interview with The Daily Beast Monday evening, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is only one individual who has access to the data that would show whether a vaccine is viable.

Wow - by TWENTY POINTS, Americans say they want the next president to fill RBG's seat. https://t.co/6S2JnRxfBypic.twitter.com/2RH7xDQ4A4 September 22, 2020

STATNews:

A vaccine alone won’t stop Covid-19. We also need a trusted plan for it At the same time, physicians, scientists, and the public are increasingly concerned that the speed with which Covid-19 vaccines are being developed, as well as the unprecedented political pressure being exerted on the FDA, as occurred surrounding controversial emergency use authorizations (EUA) for Covid-19 treatments, may pose undue risks to the vaccine development and evaluation process — and thus to the population — and that an unproven vaccine might similarly receive an emergency use authorization.

Colleges knew the risks but they reopened anyway. Here's how they got it all wrong - CNN https://t.co/XxKhXNmTI2 September 22, 2020

And back to SCOTUS.

Politico:

Republicans bet it all on the court — again GOP senators see a Supreme Court battle as a way to help protect their imperiled majority. “Recent history has clearly shown that these sorts of fighting bring Republicans together,” said Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), the chairman of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, who gave state-by-state presentations to the party on Tuesday. “And I anticipate that will happen in 2020, just as it did in 2016 and 2018.” But Democratic Sen. Jon Tester won reelection in 2018 in conservative Montana after voting against Kavanaugh; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) won after coming out against Kavanaugh, as did Democratic incumbents from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin — all states Trump won in 2016. “They won a mandate in 2018? They lost the frickin’ House,” Tester said in an interview. “They’re making excuses for something that they know is totally corrupt.”