Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 09:38 Hits: 3

The Turkmen government’s inaction in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically worsened the country’s preexisting food crisis, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the exile group Turkmenistan Initiative for Human Rights (TIHR) said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/turkmen-inaction-worsening-food-crisis-amid-pandemic-rights-groups-warn-/30853670.html