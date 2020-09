Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 08:11 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has dismissed claims made by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the government is collapsing.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/23/kj-azmin-dismiss-anwar039s-claims-of-having-the-numbers-in-parliament