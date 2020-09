Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 08:04 Hits: 5

Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether to tear up a pact with the European Union on the free movement of people, after a referendum campaign that exposed rifts in society over foreigners who make up a quarter of the population.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/switzerland-referendum-vote-immigration-eu-13137358