Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 05:25 Hits: 4

France's president has called for an international mission under UN supervision to travel to China's northwestern Xinjiang region to address global concerns at the treatment of the Uyghur minority there, highlighting what critics charge is among the most acute human rights crises in the world today.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/french-leader-urges-un-backed-mission-to-china-s-xinjiang-over-concerns-at-uyghurs-treatment/30853180.html