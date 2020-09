Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 06:10 Hits: 4

A number of Taliban prisoners who were released by the Afghan government as a condition for peace talks have returned to the battlefield, lead Kabul negotiator Abdullah Abdullah has said.

