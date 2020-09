Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 07:27 Hits: 4

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month and then being airlifted to Berlin while still in a coma.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/german-hospital-says-kremlin-critic-navalny-has-been-discharged-13137722