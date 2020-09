Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 07:31 Hits: 4

The majority of a 470-strong pod of pilot whales found stranded off Australia's remote southern coast has died, officials said on Wednesday, as rescuers struggled in freezing waters and fading light to free those still alive.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-tasmania-beached-whales-dead-13137732