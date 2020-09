Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 07:21 Hits: 5

SEREMBAN: Umno is still with Perikatan Nasional and none of its MPs have indicated their support for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be prime minister, says Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/23/tok-mat-umno-still-with-perikatan-not-aware-of-any-umno-mps-supporting-anwar-for-pm