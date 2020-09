Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 10:25 Hits: 1

The officer allegedly looked for sources within the Tibetan community while working for the Chinese Consulate. He also asked a Chinese official to attend an NYPD event to raise China's "soft power," prosecutors said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-charges-nypd-officer-with-spying-for-china/a-55013996?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf