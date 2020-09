Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 13:15 Hits: 1

Coronavirus victims in Nepal say they have been a target of harassment in public and on social media. Rights organizations say the government has not done enough to create public awareness about the disease.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-patients-shamed-and-harassed-in-nepal/a-55017037?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf