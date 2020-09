Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 14:15 Hits: 0

Germany has told Britain that its threat to break international law when it leaves the Customs Union next year is unacceptable. Europe Minister Michael Roth said time was running out.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-tells-uk-to-stop-playing-games-on-brexit/a-55015938?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf