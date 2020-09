Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:15 Hits: 6

Mali's new interim president will have 18 months to restore civilian rule. During the transition, he will have another colonel who played a key role in the August coup by his side.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ba-n-daou-the-retired-colonel-chosen-to-return-mali-to-civilian-rule/a-55016448?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf