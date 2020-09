Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:16 Hits: 6

The Palestinian Authority has stepped down from a key Arab League role over the bloc's failure to condemn Bahrain and the UAE's normalization of ties with Israel. Its foreign minister called any such deal dishonorable.

